Sentinel Chain Price Tops $0.0017 (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 12th. During the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, CoinBene and COSS. Sentinel Chain has a market cap of $335,481.00 and $5,008.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain’s genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org. Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain.

Sentinel Chain Token Trading

Sentinel Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, CoinBene and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

