Sentivate (SNTVT) Price Up 39.4% Over Last Week

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Sentivate token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, STEX and IDEX. Over the last week, Sentivate has traded up 39.4% against the U.S. dollar. Sentivate has a total market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $138,957.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00047573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $629.68 or 0.06060414 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00059334 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004951 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00024915 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00120973 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009709 BTC.

Sentivate Token Profile

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,268,294,701 tokens. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sentivate Token Trading

Sentivate can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

