Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.42.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SQNS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 target price (up from $3.50) on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of NYSE SQNS traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.64. 2,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,946. Sequans Communications has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $5.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.54.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sequans Communications stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 130,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Sequans Communications at the end of the most recent quarter.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

