ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 995,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,678,000 after purchasing an additional 94,026 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 93,102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 840,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,407,000 after buying an additional 839,780 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 790,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $200,568,000 after buying an additional 38,283 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 647,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $182,784,000 after buying an additional 91,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,017,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider David Schneider sold 2,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total value of $805,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,235,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total value of $731,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,619 shares in the company, valued at $11,511,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,998 shares of company stock worth $21,050,312 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on NOW. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $310.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $332.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $314.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.82.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $6.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $349.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,297,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $310.33 and a 200-day moving average of $274.89. The company has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.35, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.36. ServiceNow Inc has a 12-month low of $213.99 and a 12-month high of $355.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

