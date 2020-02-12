Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) Short Interest Up 27.9% in January

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the January 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 486,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:SJR opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65. Shaw Communications has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $21.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shaw Communications will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0757 per share. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is presently 84.26%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

