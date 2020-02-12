Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) is Fiera Capital Corp’s 4th Largest Position

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,601,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,959 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises about 3.1% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 1.74% of Sherwin-Williams worth $934,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,534,464,000 after purchasing an additional 90,828 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 408,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $224,464,000 after purchasing an additional 18,401 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 377,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $220,268,000 after purchasing an additional 31,662 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 324,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $178,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 225,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,827,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,107,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $589.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $575.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $584.52.

NYSE:SHW traded up $4.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $581.57. 5,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,353. The company has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12 month low of $410.35 and a 12 month high of $599.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $578.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $558.32.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

