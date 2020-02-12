Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Downgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SHOP has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $385.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $395.14.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $38.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $531.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9,724,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,832. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $446.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.68. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -470.13 and a beta of 1.19. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $169.56 and a fifty-two week high of $593.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 13.8% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

