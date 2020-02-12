Short Interest in Adams Resources & Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Drops By 21.2%

Adams Resources & Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the January 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN AE opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. Adams Resources & Energy has a 1-year low of $29.16 and a 1-year high of $42.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 35.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 43,734 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 11,447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 199,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; and Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk.

