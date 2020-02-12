Short Interest in Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) Grows By 28.7%

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 338,700 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the January 15th total of 263,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In related news, Director Sol J. Barer sold 4,098,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.13, for a total transaction of $532,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Cola purchased 2,049,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.13 per share, with a total value of $266,418.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,267,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,821.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aevi Genomic Medicine stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,252,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.93% of Aevi Genomic Medicine worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNMX stock opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. Aevi Genomic Medicine has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

About Aevi Genomic Medicine

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which has completed Phase II/III SAGA trial for the treatment of a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients who have genetic mutations that disrupt the mGluR network resulting in glutamate imbalance; and AEVI-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset Crohn's disease.

