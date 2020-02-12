Short Interest in Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) Rises By 23.3%

Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the January 15th total of 3,820,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.70. 832,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,095. Antares Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.84. The company has a market cap of $600.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.37 and a beta of 0.92.

In other Antares Pharma news, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 308,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,005,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,267,216.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $366,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 234,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 488,000 shares of company stock worth $2,248,355 over the last ninety days. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRS. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Antares Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Antares Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.21.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

