Short Interest in Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Declines By 21.3%

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,700 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the January 15th total of 223,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aprea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

APRE stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.52. The stock had a trading volume of 25,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,255. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $53.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.56.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($5.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.88) by $0.59. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Coastal Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $852,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $186,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.