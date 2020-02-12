Short Interest in AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) Decreases By 21.9%

AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 542,300 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the January 15th total of 694,800 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 276,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of AquaVenture by 56.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,276,000 after purchasing an additional 395,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AquaVenture by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 725,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in AquaVenture by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 615,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after acquiring an additional 359,578 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AquaVenture by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 546,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 33,813 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in AquaVenture by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 534,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after acquiring an additional 69,771 shares during the period. 46.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WAAS. Canaccord Genuity lowered AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Roth Capital lowered AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.10 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. B. Riley lowered AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.10 in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James lowered AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AquaVenture has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.06.

Shares of NYSE WAAS opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $856.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.38. AquaVenture has a 1 year low of $16.08 and a 1 year high of $27.78.

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

