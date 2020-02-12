Short Interest in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Decreases By 21.1%

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,610,000 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the January 15th total of 9,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 10.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CAR stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.88. 1,887,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,564. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $23.86 and a 52-week high of $41.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day moving average is $30.54.

In related news, Director Bernardo Hees acquired 430,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,993.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shon Larry D. De sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,928,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 24.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 21.1% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 44,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 9.7% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

