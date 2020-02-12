Short Interest in BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Declines By 27.1%

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the January 15th total of 17,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of BKYI stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.85. 13,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.84. BIO-key International has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.68.

Get BIO-key International alerts:

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 73.92% and a negative net margin of 186.77%. The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded BIO-key International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, authentication-transaction security technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.