Short Interest in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) Increases By 30.7%

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,670,000 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the January 15th total of 14,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days. Approximately 32.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $31.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $29.53 and a twelve month high of $59.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.00 and its 200 day moving average is $38.44.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.29 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOS. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Canada Goose by 504.7% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,210,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514,101 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at $44,224,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Canada Goose by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,461,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,480 shares during the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the third quarter valued at $35,653,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Canada Goose by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,520,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,843,000 after acquiring an additional 215,986 shares during the last quarter. 56.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOS. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Canada Goose from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen cut shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.11.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

