Short Interest in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Decreases By 26.4%

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the January 15th total of 11,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of CNBKA stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.01. 6,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,613. Century Bancorp has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $95.70. The stock has a market cap of $474.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.57.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CNBKA shares. ValuEngine lowered Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub lowered Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

In related news, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.24 per share, for a total transaction of $38,412.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 737,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,283,386.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 729,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,453,885. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,639 shares of company stock worth $1,459,420 in the last quarter. 36.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 7.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

