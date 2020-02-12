Short Interest in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) Declines By 21.6%

Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,200 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the January 15th total of 157,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Collectors Universe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLCT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Collectors Universe by 993.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 437,882 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Collectors Universe by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 118,382 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collectors Universe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,799,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Collectors Universe by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 54,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Collectors Universe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLCT traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,938. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.65. Collectors Universe has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $30.24. The company has a market cap of $244.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a return on equity of 62.72% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $19.46 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

About Collectors Universe

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

