Short Interest in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Drops By 21.0%

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,500 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the January 15th total of 150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Raymond Whittaker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $165,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,393.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Water by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Water by 904.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 12,189 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Consolidated Water by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 102,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 17,452 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Consolidated Water by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Consolidated Water by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 90,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the period. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NASDAQ:CWCO traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.19. 47,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,081. The firm has a market cap of $267.19 million, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.51. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a current ratio of 13.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.05.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 5.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Water will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

