Short Interest in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) Decreases By 25.1%

Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the January 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 902,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CZZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cosan from $16.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Cosan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cosan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cosan from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

Get Cosan alerts:

NYSE CZZ traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,486. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24. Cosan has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $23.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.69.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. Cosan had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cosan will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZZ. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Cosan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Cosan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,388,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,717,000 after acquiring an additional 700,223 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Nucleo Capital LTDA. bought a new stake in shares of Cosan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,838,000. 21.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cosan

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.