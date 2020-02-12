Short Interest in County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) Rises By 30.8%

County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the January 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICBK. Zacks Investment Research raised County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Hovde Group raised County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group set a $23.00 price target on County Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson cut County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens cut County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

County Bancorp stock opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $174.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.76. County Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $27.98.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 10.60%. On average, analysts expect that County Bancorp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $271,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 381,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,405,325.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICBK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 330.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 360.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 17,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

