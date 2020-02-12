Short Interest in Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) Grows By 22.1%

Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the January 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 335,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

DSX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.77. 450,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,441. The company has a market cap of $258.07 million, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.30. Diana Shipping has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $4.15.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $50.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.60 million. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 2.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diana Shipping will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 14,300.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 14,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 183.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 22.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 178.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 58,804 shares during the last quarter. 34.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

