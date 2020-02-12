Short Interest in Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Drops By 22.1%

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,300 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the January 15th total of 204,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Document Security Systems stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,740 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Document Security Systems worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:DSS opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. Document Security Systems has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.99.

Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 million.

Document Security Systems Company Profile

Document Security Systems, Inc focuses on developing and selling anti-counterfeiting, product authentication, and brand protection technology solutions. It operates through five segments: DSS Packaging and Printing Group, DSS Plastics Group, DSS Digital Group, DSS and DSS Technology Management, and DSS International.

