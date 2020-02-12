Short Interest in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) Drops By 28.6%

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Donegal Group stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Donegal Group were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DGICB traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.11. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 453. Donegal Group has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.55 million, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

