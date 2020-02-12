Short Interest in Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ETON) Declines By 24.1%

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ETON) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 313,200 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the January 15th total of 412,700 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 72,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of ETON traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,355. The stock has a market cap of $120.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.19. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.31.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETON shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 181.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 16,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $155,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.

