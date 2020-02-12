Short Interest in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Decreases By 22.2%

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the January 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BDL opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.06 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned 8.12% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates through Package Stores and Restaurants segments. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food service.

