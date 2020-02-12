Short Interest in Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) Expands By 23.5%

Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the January 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 797,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GTX shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garrett Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

GTX stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,181. The company has a market cap of $648.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.43. Garrett Motion has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $19.71.

In other news, SVP Fabrice Spenninck sold 6,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $70,520.76. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 505.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 813,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 679,314 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Garrett Motion by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,140,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,390,000 after purchasing an additional 223,641 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Garrett Motion by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 350,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 149,998 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Garrett Motion by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 709,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 101,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Garrett Motion by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,548,000 after purchasing an additional 66,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

