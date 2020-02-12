Short Interest in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Grows By 18.8%

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 355,300 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the January 15th total of 299,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 103,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of Getty Realty stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,157. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Getty Realty has a one year low of $28.93 and a one year high of $35.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Getty Realty by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $1,521,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Getty Realty by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $768,000. 63.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

