Short Interest in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Expands By 29.5%

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the January 15th total of 30,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter worth $143,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the second quarter valued at $158,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 17.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,091 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 733,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.62% of the company’s stock.

GILT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILT opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $536.67 million, a PE ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.75. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $10.76.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.38 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 8.44%.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel, Latin America, Asia, the Asia Pacific, North America, Africa, Europe, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

