Short Interest in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Rises By 30.4%

Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the January 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 522,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 6,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $380,494.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,176.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 552 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GMED. UBS Group boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $55.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.82. Globus Medical has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $60.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

