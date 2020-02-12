Short Interest in Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV) Declines By 28.4%

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,800 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the January 15th total of 251,200 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 111,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hermitage Offshore Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

PSV stock opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.75. Hermitage Offshore Services has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

Hermitage Offshore Services (NYSE:PSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter. Hermitage Offshore Services had a negative net margin of 537.88% and a negative return on equity of 48.39%.

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. operates as an offshore support vessel company. As of June 6, 2019, it had a fleet of 23 vessels, including 10 platform supply vessels, 2 anchor handling tug supply vessels, and 11 crew boats. The company's vessels primarily operate in the North Sea or the West Coast of Africa.

