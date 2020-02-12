Short Interest in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Increases By 23.4%

Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the January 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 696,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 70,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIW traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.03. The company had a trading volume of 708,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,465. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.84. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $40.75 and a 12-month high of $52.76.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $192.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.66 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 18.52%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.06%.

Several brokerages have commented on HIW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

