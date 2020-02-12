Short Interest in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) Grows By 19.2%

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 941,500 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the January 15th total of 790,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 365,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director G Stacy Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.72 per share, with a total value of $268,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,955.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark K. Gormley sold 366,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $21,623,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at $158,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.07. 201,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Independent Bank Group has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $63.16. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.02.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.69%.

IBTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group cut Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

