Short Interest in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) Rises By 26.2%

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,040,000 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the January 15th total of 14,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LB. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of L Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays raised shares of L Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of L Brands to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of L Brands by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of L Brands by 1,767.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of L Brands by 757.8% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

L Brands stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,194,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,235,702. L Brands has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $29.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.76.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

