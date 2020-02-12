Short Interest in Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) Expands By 23.1%

Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the January 15th total of 942,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 656,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have commented on LPTX shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.04. 318,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $49.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38. Leap Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $2.97.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). On average, research analysts forecast that Leap Therapeutics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 183.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 359,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 40.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 63.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 606,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

