Short Interest in Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) Decreases By 22.0%

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,900 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the January 15th total of 179,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 73,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BATRK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C in the 4th quarter worth $343,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BATRK traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.89. The stock had a trading volume of 60,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,748. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.57. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Braves Group Series C will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Liberty Braves Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

