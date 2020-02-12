Short Interest in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Rises By 21.9%

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,860,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the January 15th total of 7,270,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,230,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

LBTYK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of LBTYK traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.46. 1,842,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,525,883. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $18.83 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 130.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 271.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

