Short Interest in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Decreases By 21.6%

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,800 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the January 15th total of 201,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LightPath Technologies stock. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank owned approximately 0.81% of LightPath Technologies worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LPTH traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 559,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.72. LightPath Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 0.26.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.05% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. As a group, analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LPTH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $0.79 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

