Short Interest in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Expands By 25.5%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the January 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

LSB Industries stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,630. LSB Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $86.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 4.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LXU. ValuEngine cut LSB Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LSB Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the third quarter worth about $59,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of LSB Industries by 143.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

