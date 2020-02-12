Short Interest in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) Expands By 29.4%

Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 287,300 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the January 15th total of 222,100 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 152,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Masonite International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Masonite International by 532.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Masonite International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOOR stock opened at $78.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $47.04 and a 52-week high of $80.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.43.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DOOR shares. Northcoast Research raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Nomura increased their price target on Masonite International from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.70.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

