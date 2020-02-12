Short Interest in Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) Decreases By 24.2%

Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 372,800 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the January 15th total of 492,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MTRX traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $13.73. The company had a trading volume of 256,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,194. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.46. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -686.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $318.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.61 million. Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. Matrix Service’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Matrix Service news, VP Nancy E. Austin sold 3,540 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $72,747.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Matrix Service by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Matrix Service in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Matrix Service in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Matrix Service in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Matrix Service in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Sidoti lowered Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Matrix Service from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.