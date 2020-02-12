Short Interest in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Rises By 16.5%

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,770,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the January 15th total of 7,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE MCD traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.46. 211,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,176,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.43. Mcdonald’s has a 1-year low of $173.41 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.44.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.82.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

