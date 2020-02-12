Short Interest in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Expands By 16.2%

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 670,300 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the January 15th total of 577,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCY. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercury General during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mercury General in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Mercury General by 760.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Mercury General by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Mercury General by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,494. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.56. Mercury General has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.63 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mercury General will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.92%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Mercury General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

