Short Interest in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Rises By 29.8%

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the January 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 565,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $141.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.15. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $101.59 and a one year high of $143.19.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 61.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Capital One Financial raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.58.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 285 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $37,665.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,639,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 284 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $37,533.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,546 shares in the company, valued at $8,926,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,675 shares of company stock valued at $634,333 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 217.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

