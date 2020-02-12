Short Interest in Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) Drops By 22.0%

Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 447,400 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the January 15th total of 573,800 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEN traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.79. 1,440,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,589,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. Miragen Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The firm has a market cap of $25.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91.

Several analysts have commented on MGEN shares. ValuEngine cut Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird cut Miragen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 617,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 169,086 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 901.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 360,746 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

