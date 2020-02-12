Short Interest in MMA Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MMAC) Drops By 26.7%

MMA Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MMAC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the January 15th total of 17,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

MMAC stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.94. 18,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,848. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.00. MMA Capital has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 38.76.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in MMA Capital by 700.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in MMA Capital by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in MMA Capital by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in MMA Capital during the second quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in MMA Capital by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 21.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MMAC shares. TheStreet raised MMA Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised MMA Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

About MMA Capital

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc invests in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. Its energy capital portfolio invests in loans that finance renewable energy projects in North America. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019.

