Short Interest in Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) Declines By 26.0%

Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the January 15th total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of MOBL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,883. The stock has a market cap of $489.25 million, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Mobileiron has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $7.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.76.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.98 million. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 107.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mobileiron will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MOBL shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mobileiron in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mobileiron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.31.

In other Mobileiron news, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,991 shares of Mobileiron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $90,559.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 384,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,746.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of Mobileiron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 455,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,932.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,991 shares of company stock valued at $463,759. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 1,740.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Mobileiron in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobileiron in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

