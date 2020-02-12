Short Interest in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Grows By 25.3%

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,380,000 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the January 15th total of 14,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

In related news, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,510,788.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,448 shares in the company, valued at $9,012,800.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,276,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,492,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,105 shares of company stock worth $5,013,869 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 205,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,557.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,072 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 198.1% during the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 25,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 16,632 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 41,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 58,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $56.49. 277,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,820,979. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.34 and a 200 day moving average of $47.03. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

