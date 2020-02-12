Short Interest in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Drops By 27.9%

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the January 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ OPOF traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.00. The company had a trading volume of 18,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829. Old Point Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The company has a market capitalization of $144.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average is $25.71.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.73 million during the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 7.33%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPOF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Old Point Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Old Point Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Point Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Old Point Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Old Point Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 34,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Old Point Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual, retail, and commercial customers. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.