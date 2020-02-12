Short Interest in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) Declines By 20.6%

ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the January 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 176.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

OGS opened at $94.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.99. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $79.22 and a twelve month high of $96.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. ONE Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.17.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

