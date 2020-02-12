Short Interest in Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) Rises By 27.7%

Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the January 15th total of 95,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 163,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NYSE ORN opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.78. Orion Group has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $5.99.

ORN has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.10 price target on shares of Orion Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,819,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,688,000 after buying an additional 432,321 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 1,050,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,454,000 after buying an additional 76,264 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 1,207.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 699,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 645,667 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 267,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 234,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 49,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

